Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is giving an update on coronavirus in the state on Monday afternoon.

The updates are expected to begin at 4 p.m. You can watch the update in this article.

Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut

There are now more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, according to new numbers released by the state yesterday.

There were 205 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, which was a decrease of 28 since Saturday. The death toll now stands at more than 4,200.

In total, at least 347,190 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 4,852 people since Saturday.

Phase 2 of Reopening Set for This Week

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released details about the rules that businesses that plan to reopen during Phase 2 will have to follow.

The information includes specific rules that eligible businesses that fall under Phase 2 must follow during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

The rules include detailed information about physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, personal protective equipment, scheduling, training and more, Lamont said.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.