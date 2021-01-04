Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn. This Afternoon

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is set to give an update about COVID-19 in the state on Monday afternoon.
The update is expected to begin at 4 p.m. You can watch it live in this article when it begins.
Latest COVID-19 Data Released by the State
The state's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 6,000 and the positivity rate was a little over 7%, according to the latest numbers released over the weekend.
On Saturday, state officials said the state's death toll was at 6,099 and hospitalizations had decreased by 80, bringing Connecticut's total to 1,056. Of over 62,500 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive.
The state's positivity rate on Saturday was 7.06%, Lamont said.
New Variants of COVID-19
A variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa is more problematic than the strain found in the U.K., Britain’s health minister said Monday, as both strains continue to spread rapidly, CNBC reports.
Both the U.K. and South Africa are struggling with a surge in COVID-19 infections, which have been attributed in large part to new mutations in the virus that make it more transmissible.
Multiple states across the U.S. have now identified cases of the new U.K. coronavirus strain in people with no travel history, a sign that the variant could already be spreading unknowingly among Americans.a