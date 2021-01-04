Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn. This Afternoon

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is set to give an update about COVID-19 in the state on Monday afternoon.

Latest COVID-19 Data Released by the State

The state's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 6,000 and the positivity rate was a little over 7%, according to the latest numbers released over the weekend.

On Saturday, state officials said the state's death toll was at 6,099 and hospitalizations had decreased by 80, bringing Connecticut's total to 1,056. Of over 62,500 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive.

The state's positivity rate on Saturday was 7.06%, Lamont said.

A recent study by the de Beaumont Foundation found that heath officials need to change the language they use to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine in order to build the public's confidence in taking it. LX News talked to de Beaumont Foundation CEO Brian Castrucci, who shared four tips you can use when talking to vaccine skeptics in your life.

New Variants of COVID-19

A variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa is more problematic than the strain found in the U.K., Britain’s health minister said Monday, as both strains continue to spread rapidly, CNBC reports.

Both the U.K. and South Africa are struggling with a surge in COVID-19 infections, which have been attributed in large part to new mutations in the virus that make it more transmissible.

Multiple states across the U.S. have now identified cases of the new U.K. coronavirus strain in people with no travel history, a sign that the variant could already be spreading unknowingly among Americans.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided more details Wednesday about the first person in the U.S. to test positive for the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. Polis warned that while this is the first case confirmed by a lab test, there were likely earlier cases in the U.S. that had not been identified.