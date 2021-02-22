Teachers, School Staff and Child Care Providers to Be Eligible for Vaccine in March

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced the next group of people who will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, which will include teachers, school staff and child care providers.

Currently, those age 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1B.

Starting in March, those who work as preK-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will also be eligible for the vaccine. The state said there will be dedicated clinics specifically aimed at that target group. Those working in eligible fields should receive information from their employer on how to set up an appointment at one of those clinics.

This priority list includes teachers, paraeducators, custodial services, food services employees, bus drivers, in-class volunteers, in school administrative staff and professional health care providers. It will not include employees who do not need to be in a school building, those who are telecommuting or school board members.

On Monday, the governor's office also released a new schedule for age-based eligibility over the coming months. Those eligible to receive the vaccine based on their profession do not need to fit into any additional age requirements.

Lamont said this is an effort to get schools reopened as quickly as possible and preventing school staff quarantine shutdowns.

When Can I Get Vaccinated in Connecticut Based on My Age?

The age based timeline is as follows:

March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64

March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54

April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44

May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34

The opening of two new groups on March 1 will make the vaccine available to an additional 650,000 people.

Lamont said at a press conference Monday that the state was focusing on two key pieces of vaccine distribution:

Speed: Getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially those with age-related risk factors, which data continues to show is an overwhelming element of the virus.

Equity: reaching out to underserved communities to ensure they have access to the vaccine.

The equity portion of this will focus on outreach and getting into communities with things like mobile clinics or transportation options. It will also focus on addressing vaccine hesitancy in communities that historically distrust the health care system.

This vaccination is a break from the CDC guidance on distribution, but the governor said the CDC guidelines are too broad to be implemented effectively.

"It's leading to a great deal of confusion in other states because some make it so complicated," he said, pointing to different eligibility requirements for things like paychecks and doctor's notes to prove a specific type of employment or medical conditions.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate continued to stay below 3% Monday, coming in at 2.58%.

Of the 86,401 tests reported Monday, 2,233 came back positive for the coronavirus.

There are 35 fewer people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 bringing the total current hospitalizations down to 500. Thirty-nine more people lost their lives in Connecticut from the disease, bringing the state's death toll to 7,562.

Reaction to New Vaccine Eligibility Guidance

The new vaccine guidance does not include some previously discussed groups of essential workers, such as transportation workers and grocery store employees. When asked about the specific carve-out for teachers and not other essential workers, the governor said the strategy was based on the belief that schools need to be reopened safely.

"I believe it's that important that keep our schools open and get them open full time for our kids. We've lost - some kids have lost a lot of education over the course of this year and I want to give them every chance we can to catch up," Lamont said.

The Connecticut Food Association issued the following release today in response to Governor Lamont’s change to the Covid Vaccine administration plan:

“It is unfortunate that the change in policy excludes essential grocery workers.

Since the start of the pandemic, Connecticut’s grocery community has operated with two overarching missions: (1) provide our fellow Connecticut citizens with healthy, nutritious, and safe foods; and (2) protect our essential workers so they could continue to perform their critical roles.

Despite the heartrending impacts of COVID-19, our state's residents have been able to count on a safe, stable supply of food to sustain them over the last year. That would not have been possible without the selfless individuals who came to work every day so that others could feed their families.

We will be having difficult conversations with our associates who believed they would be eligible for a vaccination in the next phase.

It is important to ensure these workers receive the vaccination as soon as possible to keep them safe and the supply chain operating efficiently.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility in Conn.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut Right Now?

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days



How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.