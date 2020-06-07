Conn. Gov. Releases Rules Businesses Will Have to Follow When Reopening for Phase 2

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released new details about the rules that businesses that plan to reopen during Phase 2 will have to follow.

The new information includes specific rules that eligible businesses that fall under Phase 2 must follow during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

According to Lamont, the decision to reopen during this phase rests with each individual business owner. They are not required to open if they do not choose to, but if they do, they must follow the rules that are outlined.

The rules include detailed information about physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, persona protective equipment, scheduling, training and more, Lamont said.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.

Starting Monday, June 8, businesses and non-profits that plan to reopen during Phase 2 on June 17 will need to visit the state's self certification website to certify that they are compliant with the reopening rules, Lamont added.