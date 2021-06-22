Gov. Lamont Signs CT Recreational Marijuana Bill Into Law

After more than eight years of debate, Connecticut has legalized recreational marijuana.

The bill that Governor Ned Lamont just signed legalizes recreational marijuana for anyone over the age of 21 beginning next Thursday, July 1.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Lamont said.

An adult can have up to one and a half ounces of marijuana on them and can have an additional five ounces in a secured home or vehicle.

Many states that are legalizing marijuana have plans to help communities hurt by the war on drugs and create a legal weed industry reflective of those communities. But there needs to be more than "magical thinking" from regulators to get those businesses started, says Smoke Wallin, a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

The retail sale of recreational marijuana in Connecticut would begin as early as July 2022.

Lamont said he thinks there's a real emphasis on equity in the bill and said he believes lawmakers got it right.

"People have been working on this for 10 years. It’s been a long time coming. I think we have a good bill that puts public health first," Lamont said.

While opponents have been unsuccessful at blocking the legislation, at least one town in Connecticut has found a way to limit its impact.

Prospect's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to ban any business that grows or sells marijuana for their town.

“My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I’m very concerned about DWI starting all over again,” said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.