Girlfriend of College Football Player Spencer Webb, Who Died In Tragic Fall, Shares She's Pregnant With Their Child

Kelly Kay has shared some touching news in the wake of her loss.

Kay, who is the girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, announced that she is expecting his child after the 22-year-old passed away from an accidental fall in July. In honor of the news, she took to Instagram to pen a message to her late partner.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she wrote on Aug. 22. "All you ever wanted was to be a father...I know you'll be the best one from up above."

She continued her thoughts by reflecting on her future as a mother. "Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," Kay wrote. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She added, "I love you forever, both of you."

Kay shared photos of herself with a sonogram and a message that read, "I'll be your legacy. I'll be your voice. You live on in me. So I've made the choice. To honour your life. By living again. I love you. I miss you. I'll see you again."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

The announcement of her little one comes more than a month after Webb died on July 13. At the time, a statement from the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that he was found about 100 yards down a steep hill after he "fell and struck his head."

One day later, Kay shared a tribute for the fallen football player, referring to him as "my best friend my twin flame the love of my life."

Later in her heartfelt homage, Kay spoke on the plans they had and the legacy he left behind, writing, "I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong."