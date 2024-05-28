Crime and Courts

14-year-old girl accused of killing 79-year-old grandmother in Florida

The teen faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 23 killing of 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old girl has been accused of killing her 79-year-old grandmother in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, authorities said.

The teen faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 23 killing of 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Deputies and fire rescue crews had responded to an apartment on Northwest 41st Street after receiving a call of an unresponsive woman.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

They met Koval's son, who said he'd gone to visit a friend and left Koval with his 14-year-old daughter.

He said when he returned, he found Koval unresponsive on the floor with multiple bruises on her body, officials said.

Koval was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate, and the Broward Medical Examiner's Office ruled Koval's death a homicide.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 10 mins ago

US condemns loss of life, but says no policy changes after civilian deaths in Israeli strike

Children 2 hours ago

The internet can't get enough of this baby's grumpy faces: See all the pics

The teen was identified as a suspect in her grandmother's murder after she'd been admitted to a hospital on the day of the incident. She was taken into custody on Friday.

The granddaughter was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. During the teen's court appearance, prosecutors said they intend to charge her as an adult, and the judge ordered her held until her next hearing.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsLauderdale Lakes
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us