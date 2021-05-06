california condors

Rare Giant California Condors Flock at Woman's House

About 15 to 20 endangered giant California condors showed up at a Kern County home and violated every guest rule imaginable.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Some of the nearly two dozen California condors that flocked to a Tehachapi home sit on the residence's deck.
Seana Lyn

There are about 160 California condors flying free in Southern and Central California, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Why about 12 percent of them decided to flock together at Cinda Mickols’ home in the Kern County community of Tehachapi is a mystery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About 15 to 20 of the endangered birds recently showed up at the house and made themselves at home. Mickols' daughter Seana Quintero has been chronicling the unruly visitors in a series of Twitter posts that demand a double-take.

The birds apparently showed up last weekend and appear to have overstayed their welcome.

On Tuesday, Lyn provided this situation update.

“They still haven’t left,” she tweeted. “It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom.”

Giant California condors make a mess at a home in Tehachapi. Credit: Seana Lyn

The birds have trashed the deck — ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s unsightly bird poop everywhere.

“She’s definitely frustrated but also is in awe of this and knows what an unusual experience this is,” Quintero said of her mother, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which runs a program to save the species from extinction, responded on Twitter. The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat, and suggested that Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.

California condors almost vanished in the 1980s before the few remaining birds were captured and placed in zoos for captive breeding. A few hundred birds are now in the wild.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

california condorsKern County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us