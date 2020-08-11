Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About ‘Uniquely Onerous' Conditions Behind Bars

Audrey Strauss points to photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell is being held under “uniquely onerous conditions” inside a New York federal jail, where she’s subjected to round-the-clock surveillance and numerous body scans, her lawyers argued in a new court filing, NBC News reported.

Maxwell has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since early July on charges of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Epstein died by suicide last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and Maxwell’s lawyers say the Bureau of Prisons is treating her worse than other inmates as a result.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 21 hours ago

Virus Updates: Big Ten, Pac-12 Pull Plug on Fall; Ga. District Quarantines 900 Students, Staff

Washington D.C. 9 hours ago

AP Sources: Man Shot Near White House Had Shouted Threats

Maxwell wants to be removed from solitary confinement and placed into the jail’s general population so she can prepare for her upcoming trial, the filing says.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Ghislaine MaxwellJeffrey Epsteindetention
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us