Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Rejects Call for Resignation by 2 GOP Senators

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, sharply criticized two the state's two Republican senators on Monday after the lawmakers called on him to resign, citing his "failures," without citing evidence, of his management of the election, NBC News reports.

"The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me," Raffensperger said in response to GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. "As Secretary of State, I’ll continue to fight every day to ensure fair elections in Georgia, that every legal vote counts, and that illegal votes don’t count."

Perdue and Loeffler, whose races are headed to a runoff in January, claimed in a statement that there was "mismanagement" in the election and a lack of transparency from Raffensperger regarding the process for counting ballots, echoing unfounded claims from President Donald Trump who has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

