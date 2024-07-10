Decision 2024

George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, calls on president to leave race

The actor has hosted several high-dollar Hollywood fundraisers, including for Biden just last month.

By The Associated Press

Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday.

Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private,” wrote Clooney.

The actor has hosted several high-dollar Hollywood fundraisers, including for Biden last month.

Clooney argued the party should pick a new nominee at its convention next month, saying the process would be “messy” but “wake up” voters in the party’s favor.

Biden has refused to end his reelection bid after his weak debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Friday, President Joe Biden responded to speculation that he might drop out of the presidential race.
