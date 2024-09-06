The NHL star, known as “Johnny Hockey”, was riding bikes with his younger brother, Matthew, last week when an alleged drunken driver struck and killed them in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau was a member of Gloucester Catholic’s class of 2011. Matty graduated from the Gloucester City School in 2013. The school released a statement after their deaths and said the school community is devastated by the "sudden and unspeakable losses."

“Johnny and Matt truly loved Gloucester Catholic, and the entire Gaudreau family have always been loyal and dedicated supporters of Gloucester Catholic," the school wrote on Facebook. "Along with their incredible talents on the ice they will be remembered even more by our GC Family as loving sons, brothers, fathers, husbands, friends and role models."

"Johnny and Matt were incredible hockey players and students, but even more amazing human beings," GC Principal Thomas Iacovone, Jr. said. "Their loss will be felt forever by the entire Gloucester Catholic community and by me personally. I will continue to pray for them and their families during this unimaginable tragedy."

"They've done so much for the school since they left," Iacovone later told NBC10.

The "Quiet Night of Remembrance" will be held in the GCHS gymnasium at the private school's Ridgeway Street campus on Friday, Sept. 6. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m.

"The point of tonight is to help people come together, that's what Gloucester Catholic is," Iacovone said. "To help people pay tribute to John and Matt."

The event is open to anyone who wants to honor John and Matty. People are asked to only enter the school through the gym entrance on Cumberland Street.

The school shared that parking will be limited but available at Freedom Pier, located at the corner of King and Cumberland Streets, as well as outside the Mary Costello Elementary School at Joy and Cumberland Streets.

The funeral for the Gaudreau brothers will take place Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania. Their obituaries noted it would be streamed on the Columbus Blue Jackets’ website, given the number of people expected to attend.

