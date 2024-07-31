New Jersey

Person parachutes to safely land small plane in distress in NJ, police say

A person was able to parachute and land safely as a small plane went down in the woods in Galloway Township, NJ, police said

By David Chang

A person was able to parachute and land safely as a small plane went down in the woods in South Jersey on Wednesday, officials said.

The single engine plane crashed in a wooded area in Galloway Township, New Jersey, near Leipzig and Genoa avenues, shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.

The lone person on board the plane managed to deploy the plane's parachute to land the aircraft, police said. That person was not injured, according to investigators.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the crash. The Galloway Township Police is currently handling the response and investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

