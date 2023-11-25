Walmart employee's sign-off message after 10 years on the job goes viral

A former employee at an Illinois Walmart has captured the attention of millions with a wholehearted farewell message on her last day of work.

Gail Lewis, who was employed at the Walmart in Morris, Illinois, for 10 years, was overcome with emotion as she delivered a sign-off to fellow employees.

"Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis, 10-year associate, Morris, Illinois, 844 signing out," Lewis said, as she signed off for the final time. Goodnight."

Video of her farewell, which has been seen more than 20 million times since it was uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 16, begins with the brief sign-off, but then goes to Lewis sitting inside her car, as she explains how much her job and co-workers meant to her.

Leaving Walmart, she explained, was a "happy sad."

While grateful she landed a job elsewhere, the Walmart employee was saddened to leave her fellow associates, who she said became like family over the years.

"I've been through a lot with them," she said. "They watched my back. I watched theirs. They helped me out. I helped them out."

Lewis appeared to be looking forward to what lies ahead, despite closing the chapter of employment.

"..Where I'm going, I'm going to better off where I'm at," she said. "That's all."

So far, the former Walmart employee remains mum on where she'll end up next.

Lewis farewell sparked thousands of reactions on TikTok, with many re-sharing the video and commenting to thank Lewis for her service and offer congratulations on the new job.

The sign-off also caught the attention of fellow residents in Morris, about 70 miles southwest of Chicago, who shared their well wishes in a community Facebook group.

"Gail you were one of the good ones! Good luck on your new adventure!" one poster commented.

"Good luck in your future Gail," another said. "It was a pleasure to work with you and to call you my friend. I love you very much."

NBC Chicago reached out to Lewis and Walmart corporate for comment, but had yet to receive responses as of Saturday evening.