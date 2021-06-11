G-7 Leaders to Discuss COVID, Embrace Global Minimum Tax Rate on Day 1 of Summit

President Joe Biden and other world leaders are expected to focus on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday, the first day of the G-7 meeting in Cornwall, England, while making the case for democratic institutions' unique ability to respond to economic crises and disparities, senior administration officials said.

The Group of Seven, an organization of the world's leading industrial countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S. — will also endorse a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent for companies, the White House said.

If one is enacted, an established global tax rate — which companies would have to pay regardless of where they are based — could reverse what the White House called a "race to the bottom" on international rates that has been a source of tension among countries for years.

Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would buy and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to countries struggling with supply. After Biden's announcement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. would give at least 100 million surplus doses to countries in need.

The group will also discuss climate change, ransomware and ways to counter China, according to the White House.

