Frontier is moving headquarters from Norwalk, CT to Dallas, TX

Frontier has announced that it is relocating its headquarters from Norwalk to Dallas, Texas.

The company said it picked Dallas because it is a business-friendly city whose location makes it easy to reach customers and more efficiently manage its operations nationwide.

“It’s official – Dallas is now home base for Building Gigabit America. Moving our headquarters to Dallas makes good business sense given the city is already home to hundreds of our corporate employees and sits in the middle of one of our most important fiber markets," Frontier’s CEO Nick Jeffery said in part in a statement.

According to Frontier, once it relocates its headquarters, it plans to maintain a strong presence in Connecticut. It said it is committed to expanding its fiber network across the state.

The company did not give a timeframe for when the relocation will be happening.

