New Hampshire Man Accused of Threatening to Kill US Senator

According to court documents, a threatening message was sent on a voicemail from a number associated with Landry.

A man from Franklin, New Hampshire has been charged with threatening to kill a U.S. Senator, according to authorities.

66-year-old Brian Landry is accused of threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official in connection with the official’s performance of official duties.

The message said “Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking, you piece of [expletives].”, according to the documents.

Documents say Landry then admitted to having called the Senator’s office but did not initially recall exactly what he said in the voicemail.

Landry is scheduled to appear in federal court.

