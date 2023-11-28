Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch deposed in Smartmatic election lawsuit

Drew Angerer | Getty Images
  • Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in the $2.7 billion Smartmatic defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. over allegedly damaging election lies, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Rupert Murdoch is being deposed under oath Tuesday as part of the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox Corp. by the voting technology company Smartmatic, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

