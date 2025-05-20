Crime and Courts

Fourth New Orleans jail escapee captured as manhunt for 6 others continues

The capture of Gary C. Price, 21, means six inmates are still at large and the subject of a manhunt by more than 200 law enforcement personnel.

A fourth inmate in a group of 10 who escaped from New Orleans' main jail on Friday has been captured, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

Gary C. Price, 21, was found in New Orleans, the agency said in a statement. He is charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond as he awaited court proceedings, according to court documents.

"Price will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area," state police said Monday.

Six others remained at large Monday evening. On Sunday, officials said they believed the remaining escapees would be located and placed back into custody in short order.

Inside of a prison cell where the escape is believed to have happened, at Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16, 2025. Phrases containing profanity blurred by NBC News.
Inside of a prison cell where the escape is believed to have happened, at Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16, 2025. Phrases containing profanity blurred by NBC News. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

More than 200 law enforcement personnel were actively looking for them, authorities said, and a reward for information leading to the capture of each man has grown to $20,000.

"We’re confident at this time that we have actual intelligence on all of those fugitives," the superintendent of Louisiana State Police, Col. Robert Hodges, said at a news conference Sunday night.

The 10 escaped shortly after midnight Friday from the jail at the Orleans Parish Justice Center by using a rectangular hole behind a bathroom fixture in a cell.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said she suspected personnel “inside of our department" may have been involved. Three employees were ultimately placed on leave without pay pending investigation.

The state attorney general is investigating the escape.

NBC News'  Insiya Gandhi and Tangni Noriega contributed.

