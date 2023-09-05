Four alleged gunmen killed in a clash with security forces in Mexican border city

Four people were killed Monday in a shootout with Mexican marines in the border city of Matamoros, triggering an alert to shelter in place from the U.S. consulate in the city across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas.

The Tamaulipas state communications office said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the clash occurred during an operation related to the investigation of a kidnapping. It said four civilians were killed. Authorities recovered guns and radios. No marines were injured.

The Navy confirmed that its personnel were involved, but did not provide any details.

The federal Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for information.

On Monday morning, the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros issued an alert via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that employees were under a shelter in place order until 1:30 p.m. “due to gun violence occurring in the city.”

In March, four Americans were abducted in Matamoros when one went for a scheduled cosmetic surgery. Two of them died from gunshot wounds before they could be rescued.

Cells of the Gulf cartel and other organized crime groups are active in Matamoros and the state of Tamaulipas.