Emergency crews in Fort Worth have recovered a body from Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth where CrossFit Games were taking place.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic, of Serbia. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, officials arrived on the scene at about 8 a.m. to conduct search and rescue operations. They said they used boats, dive teams, and drones to search for the missing swimmer.

At about 9 a.m., emergency crews recovered Dukic's body from the lake.

According to the 2024 CrossFit Games website, the run-swim competition began at 7 a.m. on Thursday at Marine Creek Lake, located at 2700 NW Interstate 820 Service Road in Fort Worth, near Tarrant County College Northwest campus.

The website said spectators could watch the athletes compete.

CrossFit representatives said in a press conference on Thursday morning that the rest of the day's events and activities would be canceled. They said safety personnel were at Marine Creek Lake as part of the day's events, and event organizers will work to determine what went wrong as part of their investigation.

In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city took great pride in hosting the event and was "profoundly saddened" by the man's death.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a CrossFit athlete during a CrossFit Games swimming event this morning. Our hearts go out to the athlete's family, friends, and the entire CrossFit community. We take great pride in being the host city for the CrossFit Games and remain committed to working closely with CrossFit to provide a supportive environment for all athletes, spectators, and visitors. As such, we have coordinated mental health and grief counselors to support those in need during this difficult time."

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.