Systane eye drops recalled for possible fungal contamination

One lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF was recalled following a consumer complaint “of foreign material observed inside a sealed single-use vial."

By NBCDFW Staff

One lot of Systane brand eye drops were voluntarily recalled due to possible fungal contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said an infection could threaten vision and in very rare cases could potentially be life-threatening, but said it has not received any reports of infections to date.

The affected Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count is limited to lot number 10101, expiration date 2025/09.

The product can be identified by the green and pink carton design, the presence of “Systane” and “ULTRA PF” brand names on the front of the carton, and the “25 vials” package size.

Anyone in possession of affected product should stop using the drops immediately. Purchasers can seek either a refund or replacement, the FDA said.

People experiencing symptoms of a possible eye infection should consult with their doctor as soon as possible.

More information about the recall from the FDA's website can be found here.

