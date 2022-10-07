US Military

US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General

Cavazos is noted for his leadership during the Korean War

U.S. Army

U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general.

The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the Korean War, when he earned the Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross for leading the Puerto Rican regiment “The Borinqueers.” He also served in Vietnam.

Cavazos is a Mexican American from Kingsville, Texas, who commanded III Corps, headquartered at Fort Hood, among other assignments.

