Crime and Courts

Former USPS clerk admits to on-the-job theft of $100K in sports memorabilia

Shelby Dozier, a 34-year-old man from New York City, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal service employee.

By David K. Li | NBC News

A USPS truck
John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images

A New York City man admitted to stealing more than $100,000 worth of sports memorabilia while working as a U.S. Postal Service sorting clerk, authorities said Tuesday.

Shelby Dozier, a 34-year-old resident of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal service employee, according to a statement by federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

Dozier was hired by the USPS as a sorting clerk in August 2022 and while working in Clifton, New Jersey, "numerous parcels destined for a consignment auction house located in Clifton went missing," prosecutors said Tuesday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The victimized company "specializes in the sale of trading cards and sports memorabilia that it receives from customers around the world," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Dozier swiped at least 10 parcels that contained "valuable trading cards and sports memorabilia," according to prosecutors.

In the original criminal complaint filed against Dozier on Sept. 11 last year, prosecutors listed some of the stolen items which included:

  • Trading cards of all-time basketball great Michael Jordan, baseball legends Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays and current NHL star Connor McDavid;
  • Jerseys worn by former NBA great Reggie Miller and other star athletes;
  • Autographed pictures of tennis icon Rafael Nadal and other famous players.

Dozier has agreed to pay the victims restitution of $108,692.49, authorities said.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 11 mins ago

Senate confirms Lee Zeldin to lead EPA as Trump vows to cut climate rules

Crime and Courts 32 mins ago

Woman featured in Netflix's ‘I Am A Killer' walks back confession about strangling boyfriend

He faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars when he's sentenced on April 22, officials said.

The defendant's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us