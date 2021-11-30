Former UCF Football Player Shot and Killed by Father After Dog Bite Dispute

A former football player for the University of Central Florida Knights who had a brief stint at an NFL training camp was allegedly shot and killed by his own father late Monday night.

Otis Anderson Jr., 23, was killed late Monday during the argument with his father, Otis Lee Anderson, 52, at his parents' home in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a partially redacted arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The fight started after the former running back's father was bitten by a dog belonging to Anderson's girlfriend. Anderson got into a verbal fight with his 52-year-old father, and his mother urged him to go back upstairs. Anderson's father and mother than began arguing and the senior Anderson flipped over a recliner, causing Anderson to come back downstairs to check on his mother's well-being, according to the arrest report.

Anderson then began arguing with his father. The part of the report describing the shooting was blacked out, but it said Anderson had a gunshot wound to his chest and back.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reported Anderson's mother, Denise, was also shot. His father, Otis Sr., was arrested Tuesday morning and faces two counts of second-degree murder, the station reported.

Anderson Jr. spent four years with the Knights, scoring 26 touchdowns while accounting for over 3,200 total yards. He spent time with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, but was cut in September.

In a tweet, University of Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, who coached Anderson at UCF, said he was “saddened and stunned" by his death.

“Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room," Heupel said. “He was an unbelievable teammate."

We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.



Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/b99DfoDytl — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 30, 2021

He is not related to Ottis Anderson Sr., who became the first running back in University of Miami history to run for over 1,000 yards in a season and was a first team All-American.

