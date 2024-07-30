Former NJ VCCO investigator charged, sent sexual messages, photos to crime victims, police say

A former investigator for the New Jersey Victims of Crime Compensation Office has been charged with revictimizing those who had come to the office for support by sending unwanted, inappropriate messages to victims -- including sending images of himself wearing only a towel and brandishing handguns to individuals who were victims of gun violence.

According to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, former investigator for the New Jersey VCCO, Guilherme H. Jamarino, 47, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, has been charged with official misconduct following an investigation by the state's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

According to police, while employed with the VCCO -- which Platkin's office described as a group that helps provide victims of crime with financial assistance as a last resort to help "alleviate the economic and emotional burdens of victimization" -- Jamarino solicited and engaged in sending inappropriate sexual communications with victims of crimes whose applications with the office he was in charge of investigating.

“The mission of the VCCO is to compassionately serve New Jersey crime victims in a manner that is mindful of the trauma they have suffered and their right to be treated with fairness, compassion and respect. The alleged conduct of the defendant made a mockery of that mission,” said Platkin, in a statement on the charges. “His alleged misuse of his authority to engage in sexual communications with VCCO victims was a violation of his professional duties and the law, and a betrayal of the trust those victims placed in him and the VCCO. We intend to hold him fully accountable for his conduct and the immense harm it caused those he had a duty to assist.”

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation found that between December 9, 2021 and July 20, 2022, Jamarino used his personal cell phone to engage in inappropriate contact at least four victims who had claims with the VCCO.

In examples detailed by police, officials claim Jamarino sent a victim a photo of himself looking in a mirror wearing only a towel and gripping the towel in front of his groin.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Jamarino then sent that same victim a message that said, “send the address, and I’ll come get you” and included two heart-eyed emojis.

In following days, officials said that Jamarino sent the same victim additional messages, including one which read: “send pics, pretty lady. Full body pics if you have any.”

Further, officials claim Jamarino told victims he would come to their home or that they should come to his and he allegedly offered one victim a massage while sending her a photo of an undressed woman being massaged.

Also, law enforcement officials said that Jamarino sent one victim photos of himself at a gun range and of himself posing shirtless with guns in the background, knowing that the individual had been a victim of gun violence.

“Let me be clear – the defendant’s alleged conduct in this case is not reflective of the dedicated men and women of the VCCO,” added Platkin in a statement. “These alleged actions are the antithesis of the compassionate, trauma-informed service that crime victims receive every day from the VCCO.”

Several of those who reported these messages to police said that the images made them fear for their safety, officials said.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone else who believes they were a victim of Jamarino’s conduct to contact Detective Elizabeth Lansing of OPIA at 609-376-6701.

The OPIA also has a toll-free Tipline 1-844-OPIA-TIP for the public to report corruption.

The AG’s Office has an Anti-Corruption Reward Program that offers a reward of up to $25,000 for tips leading to a conviction for a crime involving public corruption.

For more information, visit http://nj.gov/oag/corruption/reward.html.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.