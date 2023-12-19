Former NFL player Derrick Ward arrested in LA business heists

A former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants was arrested in connection with robberies at businesses in the Los Angeles area, according to prosecutors and police.

Derrick Ward was arrested Monday night, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. A case had not been presented to prosecutors for consideration of criminal charges, the office said early Tuesday.

Ward was arrested in connection with robberies at Los Angeles businesses, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Details about the robberies were not immediately available.

Ward, who attended Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, was a seventh-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2004 after college stints at Fresno State and Ottawa University (Kansas). He also played for the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans during his eight NFL seasons. Ward was part of the Giants team that defeated the New England Patriots in an improbable Super Bowl upset -- the Patriots' only loss of the 2007 season.

Ward suffered several injuries that season, including a broken leg in Week 13 that sidelined the team's leading rusher for the rest of the season.

Ward played in 93 NFL games, rushed for 2,628 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Jail records did not indicated an arraignment date. It was not immediately clear whether Ward has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.