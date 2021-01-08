Hall of Fame Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Has Died at Age 93

Legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades with the organization, has died at age 93, the team said Friday.

Lasorda had returned home earlier this week after being hospitalized in Southern California for nearly two months. He suffered cardiopulmonary arrest Thursday night at his home, the Dodgers said.

He later died at a hospital.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Tuesday that their former manager left the hospital and returned to his Fullerton home. He had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

He underwent several weeks of rehab in the hospital.

The former manager, one of baseball's biggest personalities, most recently served as advisor to the Dodgers during his 71 years of service to the storied franchise. He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96

"My family, my partners and I were blessed to have spent a lot of time with Tommy,'' Mark Walter, Dodgers owner/chairman, said. ``He was a great ambassador for the team and baseball and a mentor to players and coaches. He

always had time for an autograph and a story for his many fans and he was a good friend. he will be dearly missed.''

A Hall of Famer inductee in 1997, Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series championships and two World Series losses during his 20-year managerial career. he fulfilled a dream of seeing the Dodgers win another title in 2020.

"In a franchise that has celebrated such great legends of the game, no one who wore the uniform embodied the Dodger spirit as much as Tommy Lasorda," Stan Kasten, team president/CEO, added. "A tireless spokesman for baseball, his dedication to the sport and the team he loved was unmatched. He was a champion who at critical moments seemingly willed his teams to victory. The Dodgers and their fans will miss him terribly. Tommy is quite simply irreplaceable and unforgettable.''

Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the Fullerton resident was with the Dodgers organization for 71 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive.

Lasorda was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, before reaching the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.