disney cruise lines

Former Disney Cruise employee arrested for child pornography

A Homeland Security task force received a tip and found a video on the man’s mobile device as he got off a cruise at Port Everglades.

By NBC6

Disney Cruise Line
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A former Disney Cruise Lines employee was arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies after a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force found child pornography in the man’s mobile devices.

Agents say they arrested 49-year-old Alvin Gonzalez, native of the Philippines, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents conducted a border search when Gonzalez stepped off the cruise at Port Everglades and found an 8:41 long video, in a Micro SD card, which showed two naked children having intercourse with each other, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report states that the boy is approximately 8-10 years old while the girl is approximately 12-14 years old.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Gonzalez was charged with possession of child pornography and currently finds himself behind bars at the Broward County Main Jail.

Gonzales, who is facing a felony child pornography charge, is being detained on an immigration hold, records show.

Disney Cruise Lines issued a statement:

U.S. & World

SPOTIFY 24 mins ago

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan reaches new deal with Spotify reportedly worth up to $250 million

Ukraine 1 hour ago

House Republicans announce bill that provides more military aid to Israel but leaves out Ukraine

“This individual is no longer with the company, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.” Sincerely,
Disney Cruise Line Communications

This article tagged under:

disney cruise lines
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us