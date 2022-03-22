Ford Recalling 215K Pickups and SUVs to Fix Brake Fluid Leak Causing Long Stopping Distances

The recall is Ford's third for the same issue

Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances.

The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Tuesday that fluid can leak from the brake master cylinder. That can increase brake pedal travel, requiring greater effort and longer stopping distances.

Documents say dealers will replace the master cylinder and front brake booster if needed. Owners are to be notified by letter starting April 25.

The recall is Ford's third for the same issue. The company recalled F-150s in 2016 and 2020.

Ford says in documents that it knows of four low speed crashes, but no injuries.

