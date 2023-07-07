Lake Tahoe

Foot fondler on the loose in Lake Tahoe area, officials warn

Two women staying at a resort in Stateline, Nevada, reported intrusions in their rooms on Sunday and Monday

George Rose/Getty Images

People in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, are being cautioned to secure their residences as a foot fondling intruder has been making their way around the area.

Two women staying at a resort in Stateline, Nevada, reported intrusions to their rooms on Sunday and Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday.

The women woke up to the intruder "fondling their feet," the sheriff's office said. In both incidents, the women were staying on ground floor rooms where the intruder is believed to have gained entry through unsecured exterior screen doors.

A description of the suspect was not released. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it was actively investigating the incidents and asked members of the public to submit tips if they have any leads.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeNevada
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us