Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan coming to Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Conn.

Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls, Boyz II Men, Norah Jones, Lisa Loeb and more acts are coming to Connecticut in September for the Soundside Music Festival.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

The team that was behind the Sound On Sound Music Festival is working with C3 Presents, the producers of Lollapalooza, in creating the Soundside Music Festival.

Acts playing the Soundside Music Festival on Saturday include Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Christone, “Kingfish” Ingram, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories, Madi Diaz and Rijah.

The acts listed for Sunday are Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Kills, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, The War and Treaty, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Darren Kiely.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The presale starts on May 16 at 10 a.m. The prices will increase when the public on-sale begins.

Learn more here.