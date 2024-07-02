During a tearful video call, Sharitta Grier emphasized how a trip of a lifetime, flipped into a nightmare instantly.

Grier was arrested on May 13th after security at the Howard Hamilton Airport in Providenciales found two bullets in her luggage. She pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced on July 11.

The 46-year old mother spoke to NBC6 affiliate in Orlando, WESH, in a video call from Turks and Caicos.

"I never brought a firearm into Turks and Caicos; it was only two rounds of ammunition. I did not know that it was in my bag and there was no intent to have that in my bag." Grier told WESH.

If found guilty for bringing a firearm, ammo, or other weapon into Turks and Caicos, it might result in a 12-year prison sentence.

"I have never been in trouble or arrested before," Grier told WESH

Grier said she was traveling with a bag in which she normally concealed her gun and ammunition. She claimed that before she departed, the TSA in Orlando inspected her carry-on and confiscated her body spray and moisturizer, but they were unable to find the ammunition.

"I never had no intention to disrespect anyone’s country," said Grier.

The Orlando mother is the fifth American tourist facing prison sentences of up to 12 years in the Turks and Caicos Islands on charges they illegally carried ammunition during recent trips in the last several months.

Grier says as more time goes by, she is concerned about her health.

"My leg is bothering me because I have blood clots, and I don’t have any more medicine," Grier told WESH.

Grier said she has hereditary blood clots that require special medication that she can no longer take unless she sees a hematologist.

"There’s no words about how much I miss my family. It’s so heartbreaking to only talk to them over FaceTime," said Grier.

Grier hopes that she can return home to her family sometime in July.