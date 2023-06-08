Florida woman charged with fatally shooting her neighbor has a history of harassing area children, residents say

A white woman charged with fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door has a history of harassing area children and using racial slurs against them, neighbors said Wednesday.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Manslaughter with a firearm is a felony punishable with up to 30 years in prison.

The arrest came a few days after authorities said Lorincz shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, through her front door in Ocala on Friday night. The sheriff's office said Owens had approached Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside to settle a dispute.

In interviews with NBC News, neighbors recalled the times they said the suspect recorded their children, taunted them with slurs, called the police and waved guns at them — just for being kids.

Hours before the shooting, Franklyn Colon was playing in a field with his son and other children when, he said, Lorincz stuck her middle finger up at him.

Colon, who added Owens was the first person to warn him about Lorincz when he moved to the neighborhood about two years ago, said the suspect started recording and screaming “all kinds of nonsense towards me, towards the kids, towards everyone else.”

