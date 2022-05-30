Florida Teen, 10-Year-Old Arrested in Separate Alleged School Shooting Threats

Deputies in two Florida counties are investigating separate alleged school shooting threats involving a teenager and a 10-year-old student.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports 18-year-old Corey Anderson was arrested after posting images on social media showing him with several weapons, including a rifle, and a caption that read “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies determined the weapons were airsoft and did not contain actual bullets, but still called the post "unacceptable."

“This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports a 10-year-old from a Lee County school sent a text message Saturday threatening to shoot an elementary school.

The 10-year-old was interviewed and arrested, being charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” said Sheriff LCSO Carmine Marceno.

The alleged threats were made less than a week after an 18-year-old shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.