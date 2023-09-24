Florida siblings, 10 and 11, drove off in mom's car after she took their electronics

A young brother and sister who took their mother's car on a ride after she took away their electronic devices were stopped by police on a Florida highway about 200 miles from home, authorities said.

Deputies stopped the pair, a 10-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl, about 3:50 a.m. Thursday as they rode in their mother's sedan on Interstate 75 in Alachua, Florida, about 16 miles north of Gainesville, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The boy was driving, the sheriff's office said.

The two ended up a 3-hour ride north of home in North Port, Florida, after they ran away because their mother seized their electronic devices, the office said in a follow-up statement Friday. The parent reported them missing, it said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

When deputies spotted the sedan, which had been reported as stolen, they stopped it and ordered the people inside out at gunpoint.

"Much to their surprise, deputies observed a 10-year-old male driver exit the vehicle, along with his 11-year-old sister," the sheriff's office said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.