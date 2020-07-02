Florida Officers ‘Relieved of Duty' After Video Shows One Hitting Woman

Florida police involved in an incident in which a woman was hit by an officer, apparently at Miami International Airport, were "relieved of duty," the director of Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

Police officials did not say how many officers were involved.

In the video, shared on Twitter Wednesday night by critic of police tactics Billy Corben, the woman taunts and argues with the officer and she walks up to the officer before he strikes her.

Although the punch appears to involve one officer, police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III said on Twitter that he had ordered that all involved in the confrontation to "be relieved of duty."

"I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers," he said. "Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County."

