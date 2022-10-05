Florida Mayor Laughs Off Biden's Hot Mic F-Bomb

When President Joe Biden met Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy on Wednesday, the two quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Maybe too much in common.

They got chummy very quickly, so much so that the president may have forgotten that television cameras and microphones were close enough to hear him tell the mayor: “Nobody f---- with a Biden.”

Biden made the remark while chatting with Murphy during his second storm-related trip this week, to survey Hurricane Ian's damage to the Fort Myers region where Murphy has served as mayor since 2020.

President Joe Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to tour the destruction a week after Hurricane Ian barreled across the state.

