Florida Man Freed From Jail Because of Coronavirus Killed Man Next Day, Police Say

Edward Williams, 26, was released based on concerns over coronavirus but was eligible to be freed on bond

Police lights by night
Getty Images

A Florida man is accused of killing a man the day after being released from jail because of fears that coronavirus could spread in corrections facilities, authorities said Tuesday.

Edward Williams, 26, of Tampa, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of second-degree murder, gun possession, violently resisting an officer, drug possession and paraphernalia possession, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. The charges stem from a fatal shooting on March 20 in a community called Progress Village, sheriff's officials said. Williams was allegedly involved in the slaying.

He remained in lockup Tuesday night with no bond, according to jail records.

Williams had been freed last month, six days after being arrested on suspicion of heroin possession, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

