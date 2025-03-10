Florida

Florida man faces DUI manslaughter after woman falls from golf cart and dies

By NBC6

A Florida man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a passenger in the golf cart he was driving fell off and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Richard Allen Keil, 58, resident of a community in central Florida called The Villages, was driving a golf cart around 12:49 a.m. on Sunday on San Marino Drive when he swerved to avoid a parked vehicle, authorities said.

His passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Illinois, fell out of the golf cart and suffered serious injuries, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

FHP arrested Keil for DUI manslaughter after troopers found him to be impaired.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

