Florida man drives semi-truck into strip club after getting kicked out, killing 1 person, police say

A man has been arrested after driving a semi-truck into a group of people outside a Florida strip club, killing one person and injuring two others, police said.

Police were called to the Emperors Gentleman Club around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man in a truck drove through a group of people outside the club and then rolled into it, Telemundo Tampa reported.

Witnesses told police the driver, later identified as Dylan Fogle, 25, had been kicked out of the establishment but "then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance," officials said.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

Fogle was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with serious injury and DUI manslaughter.