Florida Man Charged After Toddler Fatally Shot Mom During Zoom Call

The 2-year-old child found a loaded handgun, which went off on Aug. 11, killing Shamaya Lynn as she was on a work video call

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a woman who was on a Zoom call when her 2-year-old fired a gun, officials said.

The man, Veondre Avery, 22, the child's father, faces charges of manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm in the killing of Shamaya Lynn, 21, on Aug. 11, the state attorney's office said in a statement.

The toddler found the gun, which went off while Lynn was on a Zoom call with co-workers, in the couple's home in Altamonte Springs, officials said. The state attorney's office said a police investigation determined that the gun was in a "Paw Patrol" backpack in the couple's bedroom.

A toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside an apartment and fatally shot its mother while she was on a work-related video call, police in central Florida said.

Avery was arrested Tuesday and was in custody Tuesday night. Online court records did not appear to show a case, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney.

