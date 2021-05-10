Jeffrey Epstein

Florida Authorities: No Evidence of Criminal Activity in State's Handling of Epstein Investigation

Epstein’s victims have questioned his 2008 plea deal, which let him plead guilty to the state instead of federal charges and spend 12 hours a day outside jail

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Florida authorities have found no evidence of criminal activity in the state's handling of its investigation of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a series of summaries released Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 after his arrest by federal authorities for alleged sex trafficking, had made a controversial plea deal with state prosecutors in 2008. After an undercover investigation of his alleged wrongdoing with underage girls that started in 2005, Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to a state charge and spend much of his 13-month incarceration on "work release."

The findings released Monday are the results of preliminary inquiries by the FDLE's Office of Executive Investigations. Investigators examined issues such as Epstein's 2008 plea agreement, his time in custody of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and allegations that Epstein engaged in sexual activity with young women during work release.

