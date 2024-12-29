Jimmy Carter

Flags will fly at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

The American flag will be flying at half-staff for the next month in honor of President Carter.

By Janete Weinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the most visible of the customs that govern traditions following the of a U.S. president includes lowering the American flag to half-staff on government buildings -- from the White House to local schools.

A flag flying at half-staff is a sign the whole nation is in mourning.

The flag will be lowered to half-staff at all federal buildings until January 28, 2025 in honor of the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec 29.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the flag flies at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions 30 days following the death of a president or former president.

The White House flag was lowered to half-staff on Sunday after Carter's passing.

Jimmy Carter legacy

Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter's life in pictures

