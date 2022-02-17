Sofía Jirau

First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome Is Latina

Sofía Jirau, who is from Puerto Rico, made history after modeling for the brand's new Love Cloud Collection

Zoey Grossman / Victoria Secret

Sofía Jirau has made history as the first model for Victoria's Secret with Down syndrome, after joining 17 other women in launching the brand's new campaign.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model celebrated the milestone on Valentine's Day following the debut of the Love Cloud Collection, a line of underwear.

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret," Jirau wrote on her Instagram profile in Spanish. "I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!"

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Sofía JirauVictoria's Secret
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us