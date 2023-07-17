First look: US women's soccer team's World Cup journey will be documented in a Netflix series

The world will be watching like never before as the United States women’s national soccer team goes for its third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup title.

A documentary series about the squad that will compete in the tournament will stream on Netflix this fall, the service announced July 17. A title for the series has not been announced.

“The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history,” Netflix said in a statement.

“Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Alex Morgan will join her teammates on the road to the World Cup. Netflix

All the key players on the U.S. team will be featured, including stalwarts Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced her impending retirement, as well as new faces, such as Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

The United States won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and is looking to become the first team — men’s or women’s — to win the title three tournaments in a row.

“Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future,” Netflix said.

Indeed, the women's squad is as influential for its off-field accomplishments as it is for its on-field legacy.

Forward Alyssa Thompson is one of the rising stars on the team. Netflix

In February 2022, the team reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation to resolve a class action discrimination lawsuit filed by several USWNT players seeking equal pay with members of the U.S. men's national team.

“For us this is just a huge win in ensuring that we not only right the wrongs of the past but set the next generation up for something that we could only have dreamed of,” Rapinoe told TODAY after the settlement was reached.

The World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off July 20. The U.S. begins play July 21 when it takes on Vietnam.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY