A fire is burning in an Ontario neighborhood after a powerful explosion caused by fireworks that ignited at a house in the San Bernardino County community, city officials said.

The explosion was reported in a residential area near San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street. Video posted on social media and from NewsChopper4 showed black smoke rising over the neighborhood and at least one house on fire.

In one video, one large blast can be heard as a smoke clouds rises above homes.

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

Popping sounds, possibly more fireworks, could still be heard as firefighters and police responded to the scene. City officials confirmed the explosion was caused by a large amount of fireworks that ignited at a home.

Residents said the initial round of explosions sounded like the finale to a fireworks show.

"It sounds like a firework factory over here," said one witness who drove by.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the home at the time.

The residence was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Spot fires continued to burn at least an hour after the blast.

One of the properties near the epicenter of the explosion appeared to have horse stables.