Firefighters Save Women Trapped Under Metro-North Train, Bus in Connecticut

Stamford firefighters pulled off two rescues in one day - and they're not something you see every day.

At about 8 p.m., crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform.

The Metro North conductor and engineer immediately de-energized and secured the train so that firefighters could safely reach her.

Responding firefighters were able to place the woman in a stokes basket and remove her from underneath the train. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.

Earlier on Tuesday, several firefighters pulled a woman out from underneath a CT Transit bus at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets.

