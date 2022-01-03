Maine

Firefighters Rescue Loon That Was Grounded on Frozen Pond in Maine

The bird had been out on the ice for at least five days

This photo provided by Michelle Handley, Lt. Luke Boucher from the Monmouth Fire Department, left, swims to a loon while Bill Hanson of the Biodiversity Research Institute holds a net during a successful effort to rescue the bird that was trapped on Sand Pond in the Tacoma Lakes Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Monmonth, Maine.
Michelle Handley via AP

A fire department came to the rescue of a loon on a frozen pond in Maine over the weekend.

The problem for the birds at this time of the year is that ice can leave them without enough of the open water they need to take off. Because of the ice, the loon couldn’t take flight from Tacoma Lake.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Sunday, it took firefighters about two hours to get the bird, which was about a quarter-mile from shore, the Kennebec Journal reported.

“We’ve rescued people,” Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy said, “but never a loon.”

This photo provided by Michelle Handley, Bill Hanson of the Biodiversity Research Institute holds a loon after the bird was rescued from Sand Pond in the Tacoma Lakes on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Monmouth, Maine.
Michelle Handley via AP
This photo provided by Michelle Handley, Bill Hanson of the Biodiversity Research Institute holds a loon after the bird was rescued from Sand Pond in the Tacoma Lakes on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Monmouth, Maine.

Avian Haven, a rehabilitation center for wild birds, reached out to the Monmouth Fire Department for help after keeping an eye on the iced-in loon on Tacoma Pond. The loon had been there for at least five days.

U.S. & World

Senate 2 hours ago

Schumer: Senate to Vote on Filibuster Change on Voting Bill

Covid-19 booster 5 hours ago

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Boosters for Kids Ages 12 to 15

Loons normally depart frozen lakes and spend the winter offshore, but sometimes they wait too late to depart, Diane Winn, Avian’s executive director, said Monday.

Milder winters can delay the icing of ponds and lakes, sometimes well into January. Iced-in loons are usually seen in the first couple weeks of January.

There’s no entity in Maine that rescues loons regularly, but there are operations that provide such services in New Hampshire and Vermont, Winn said.

This article tagged under:

Maineavian havenloonmonmouth fire departmenttacoma lake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us