Firefighters battle massive house fire in Atlantic City, NJ

Firefighters battled a fire that started at a rooming house on South Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ, on Thursday, July 11

By David Chang

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The five-alarm fire began around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a rooming house on South Georgia Avenue. Viewer video as well as footage from SkyForce10 show firefighters working to control the fire as flames and smoke rise from the building.

At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed though a fire official said it appeared to have started inside a unit on the third floor.

The Red Cross is currently assisting a few dozen residents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

